Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hip-hop and health – why so many rap artists die young

By A.D. Carson, Associate Professor of Hip-Hop, University of Virginia
As hip-hop turns 50, an unfortunate reality is that so many of its pioneering artists never live to see much more than 50 years themselves, a professor of hip-hop writes.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lovemore Mbigi will be remembered for his teaching on ubuntu in business leadership
~ Solving water challenges is complex – learn how law, health, climate and Indigenous rights all intersect in developing solutions
~ Just in time for back-to-school shopping: How retailers can alter customer behavior to encourage more sustainable returns
~ Eliminating bias in AI may be impossible -- a computer scientist explains how to tame it instead
~ First contact with aliens could end in colonization and genocide if we don't learn from history
~ Women's World Cup will highlight how far other countries have closed the gap with US – but that isn't the only yardstick to measure growth of global game
~ Global diabetes cases on pace to soar to 1.3 billion people in the next 3 decades, new study finds
~ How does the new over-the-counter birth control pill, Opill, work to prevent pregnancy? 5 questions answered
~ Rastafarians gathering for the 131st birthday of Emperor Haile Selassie are still grappling with his reported death in 1966
~ Holy voter suppression, Batgirl! What comics reveal about gender and democracy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter