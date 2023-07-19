Just in time for back-to-school shopping: How retailers can alter customer behavior to encourage more sustainable returns
By Christopher Faires, Postdoctoral Researcher in Supply Chain Management, Iowa State University
Robert Overstreet, Assistant Professor of Supply Chain Management, Iowa State University
Returns cost companies billions of dollars in lost sales. They also generate emissions and packaging waste. Two logistics experts offer some tips from psychology for more sustainable returns.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 19, 2023