Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Job-ready Graduates scheme for uni fees is on the chopping block – but what will replace it?

By Andrew Norton, Professor in the Practice of Higher Education Policy, Australian National University
On Wednesday, Education Minister Jason Clare released a much-anticipated report on universities. This is the interim report of the Universities Accord review.

The review, commissioned in November 2022 and led by Professor Mary O'Kane, has been tasked with creating a “visionary plan” for Australian higher education. It is examining everything from university governance, to research,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Word from The Hill: On ditching the Commonwealth Games, the Voice pamphlet, Labor's factions
~ ‘Boundaries’ or coercive control? Experts explain how to tell the difference
~ How will Tunisia include its growing poor in an increasingly digital society?
~ Alzheimer's drug donanemab has been hailed as a 'turning point' for treatment. But what does it mean for people with the disease?
~ How is China shifting its foreign policy to counter moves to 'contain' it from the West?
~ Cancelling the Commonwealth Games won't come cheaply – Victoria now faces the legal consequences
~ Tunisia: No Safe Haven for Black African Migrants, Refugees
~ Ukraine: Russian Missile Strike on Lviv a Possible War Crime
~ Cambodia: Harassment, Arrests of Opposition Activists
~ Male fertility crisis – what environmental contaminants have got to do with it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter