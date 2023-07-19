Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How will Tunisia include its growing poor in an increasingly digital society?

By Saoussen Ben Cheikh
At an age when they should be digital natives, many young Tunisians are starting life without the foundational skills to navigate an increasingly complex and digital world.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Alzheimer's drug donanemab has been hailed as a 'turning point' for treatment. But what does it mean for people with the disease?
~ How is China shifting its foreign policy to counter moves to 'contain' it from the West?
~ Cancelling the Commonwealth Games won't come cheaply – Victoria now faces the legal consequences
~ Tunisia: No Safe Haven for Black African Migrants, Refugees
~ Ukraine: Russian Missile Strike on Lviv a Possible War Crime
~ Cambodia: Harassment, Arrests of Opposition Activists
~ Male fertility crisis – what environmental contaminants have got to do with it
~ Arresting, dry and fast-paced: ABC series Bay of Fires brings a new humour to the tradition of Australian Gothic
~ The hidden cost of the AI boom: social and environmental exploitation
~ Protests condemn military-appointed senators for ignoring the choice of Thai voters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter