Alzheimer's drug donanemab has been hailed as a 'turning point' for treatment. But what does it mean for people with the disease?
By Steve Macfarlane, Head of Clinical Services, Dementia Support Australia, & Associate Professor of Psychiatry, Monash University
The drug has been hailed as a ‘turning point’ in Alzheimer’s treatment. But keep in mind the trial only included participants with early or mild disease. And while it slowed decline, it’s not a cure.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 19, 2023