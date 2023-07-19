Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: No Safe Haven for Black African Migrants, Refugees

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Tunisian Maritime National Guard (coast guard) approaches a boat at sea carrying people from different African countries seeking to get to Italy, near the coast of Sfax, Tunisia, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. © 2023 AP Photo (Tunis) – The Tunisian police, military, and national guard including the coast guard have committed serious abuses against Black African migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers, Human Rights Watch said today. Documented abuses include beatings, use of excessive force, some cases of torture, arbitrary arrests and detention, collective expulsions,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
