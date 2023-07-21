Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Russian Missile Strike on Lviv a Possible War Crime

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A communal worker sweeps outside an apartment building in Lviv, Ukraine, on July 7, 2023, a day after it was seriously damaged by a Russian missile strike. © 2023 YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP via Getty Images (Kyiv, July 19, 2023) – A Russian cruise missile strike on Lviv in western Ukraine on July 6, 2023, struck a residential apartment complex in violation of the laws of war, Human Rights Watch said today. Although Ukrainian military targets were in the vicinity, the strike by a guided munition with a large, high-explosive warhead on an apartment complex in a residential…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
