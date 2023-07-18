Antibiotic-resistant bacteria in NZ's wild cockles and watercress put people at growing risk of serious illness
By Jack Heinemann, Professor of Molecular Biology and Genetics, University of Canterbury
Sophie Joy van Hamelsveld, Postdoctoral Scientist, University of Canterbury
Our new research found up to 20% of bacteria in wild foods were resistant to a common antibiotic drug. Some samples had resistance to last-resort antibiotics, prescribed when other drugs have failed.
- Tuesday, July 18, 2023