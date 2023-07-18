Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'This is the way the world ends': Nevil Shute's On the Beach warned us of nuclear annihilation. It's still a hot-button issue

By Alexander Howard, Senior Lecturer, Discipline of English, University of Sydney
In the 1957 worldwide bestseller, Australia is – briefly – the last habitable place on earth, following a nuclear world war. One character asks, as they wait to die: ‘Why did all this happen to us?’The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ FIFA Women's World Cup: Gender equity in sports remains an issue despite the major strides being made
~ Targeting Trump for prosecution - 4 essential reads on how the Jan. 6 investigation laid the groundwork for the special counsel
~ Antibiotic-resistant bacteria in NZ's wild cockles and watercress put people at growing risk of serious illness
~ Did the Anthropocene start in 1950 – or much earlier? Here's why debate over our world-changing impact matters
~ Non-native English speaking scientists work much harder just to keep up, global research reveals
~ More children than ever are struggling with developmental concerns. We need to help families connect and thrive
~ If your kid is home sick from school, is unlimited screen time OK?
~ 'Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds': who was atom bomb pioneer Robert Oppenheimer?
~ Is the Barbie movie a bold step to reinvent and fix past wrongs or a clever ploy to tap a new market?
~ What is a target letter? 3 things to know about how the Justice Department notifies suspects, like Donald Trump, ahead of possible charges
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter