If your kid is home sick from school, is unlimited screen time OK?

By Jordy Kaufman, Associate Professor, Swinburne University of Technology
Jennifer M. Zosh, Professor of Human Development and Family Studies, Penn State
Not so long ago, if a child was home sick from school, the main screen-based entertainment was daytime television. The options were limited to The Price is Right or reruns of Home and Away.

Fast forward to the present day and we have multiple streaming services, tablets, smartphones, and an endless reservoir of content made specifically to captivate children’s attention. Managing a child’s screen time when they’re home sick from school has taken on a whole new dimension.

