Human Rights Observatory

7 everyday ways to foster children's math and literacy skills to avoid 'summer slide' learning loss

By Audrey-Ann Deneault, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Department of Psychology, University of Calgary
Marissa Nivison, Post-Doctoral Researcher, Department of Psychology, University of Calgary
Sheri Madigan, Professor, Canada Research Chair in Determinants of Child Development, Owerko Centre at the Alberta Children’s Hospital Research Institute, University of Calgary
The summer is a great time for children to play, relax and socialize with friends. It can also be a time when children lose some of what they learned during the school year.

Some psychologists and educators refer to the “summer slide” as the loss of learning that can happen over the summer months, when children are out of school. This loss in learning mostly affects math and literacy skills. Some studies suggest that children can lose up to a month of academic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
