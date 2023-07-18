Tolerance.ca
Carlos Alcaraz's Wimbledon win explained by a sports psychologist

By James Beale, Senior Lecturer in Sport Psychology, University of East London
Between 2003 and 2022 there have only been four men’s singles winners of Wimbledon. You need to go back to 2002 when Australian Lleyton Hewitt won the title to find a name other than the “big four” – Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Andy Murray or Rafael Nadal. But on Sunday 20-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz broke that pattern when he beat Djokovic in a five-set thriller to win the title.

It was a surprise win. The dominance of the top four…


Read complete article

© The Conversation
