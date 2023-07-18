Tolerance.ca
Bed rotting: the social media trend the Victorians would love, especially writer Elizabeth Gaskell

By Alice Vernon, Lecturer in Creative Writing and 19th-Century Literature, Aberystwyth University
Social media has created a number of crazes recently under the theme of “wellness” and the latest, it seems, is “bed rotting”. It involves retreating to bed, indulging in snacks and TV, ignoring life’s responsibilities, and only emerging again when you feel finally properly rested (or when the muscle atrophy starts to kick in).

© The Conversation -
