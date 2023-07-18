Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How English women's football could become a billion pound industry – and where the money comes from to make it happen

By Christina Philippou, Principal Lecturer, Accounting, Economics and Finance, University of Portsmouth
A long-awaited official review of women’s football in England sets out ten recommendations designed to transform and develop the sport at every level. The review, which was chaired by former international player Karen Carney, covers everything from playing standards to diversity goals and equal access to sports for girls.

As a whole, its aim is to create a better version of the sport…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
