Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Using green banks to solve America’s affordable housing crisis – and climate change at the same time

By Tarun Gopalakrishnan, Research Fellow, Climate Policy Lab, Tufts University
Bethany Tietjen, Research Fellow in Climate Policy, The Fletcher School, Tufts University
Seth Owusu-Mante, Research Fellow in International Development, Tufts University
Massachusetts is establishing the first US green bank dedicated to sustainable affordable housing. Three experts in climate finance explain why better housing can help rein in global warming.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
