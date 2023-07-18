Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: Crimean bridge attack is another blow to Putin's strongman image

By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
The bridge connecting mainland Russia across the Kerch strait with the illegally annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea was seriously damaged on July 17 2023, in what appears to be a successful strike by naval drones.

While there has been no official confirmation from Kyiv yet, the attack on a vital Russian supply line fits well into the overall picture of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Digital nomads: Gentrification or economic boost?
~ 175 years ago, the Seneca Falls Convention kicked off the fight for women's suffrage – an iconic moment deeply shaped by Quaker beliefs on gender and equality
~ Using green banks to solve America’s affordable housing crisis – and climate change at the same time
~ Exercise may or may not help you lose weight and keep it off – here's the evidence for both sides of the debate
~ Andrew Leigh calls out how Labor's factional 'duopoly' is undermining the party
~ Male fertility crisis - what environmental contaminants have got to do with it
~ Africa at the Women’s World Cup football: Nigeria, South Africa, Morocco and Zambia could cause upsets
~ Nelson Mandela's legacy is taking a battering because of the dismal state of South Africa
~ Questions Remain Over Rwandan Journalist’s Suspicious Death
~ Japan Supreme Court Ruling a Victory for Transgender Employees
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter