Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Japan Supreme Court Ruling a Victory for Transgender Employees

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A plaintiff  speaks during a news conference at Tokyo District Court, Tokyo, Japan, July 11, 2023.  © 2023 Eugene Hoshiko/AP Images In a victory for transgender people in Japan, the country’s Supreme Court ruled last week that the trade ministry violated a public service law by banning a transgender woman from using the women’s bathroom at work. In 2015, the woman challenged a decision by officials at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, where she works, denying her use of bathroom facilities aligned with her gender identity. She requested the National Personnel…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
