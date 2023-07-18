Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Philippines: ICC Affirms Prosecutor’s Inquiry

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters march outside Malacanang palace in Manila, Philippines, June 30, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Aaron Favila (New York) – The appeals chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on July 18, 2023, confirmed the prosecutor’s resumption of the investigation into alleged crimes against humanity in the Philippines, Human Rights Watch said today. The ruling is the next step toward justice for the thousands of victims of extrajudicial killings and their families in the government’s “war on drugs.” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. should support accountability for grave…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
