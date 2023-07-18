Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Registering refugees using personal information has become the norm – but cybersecurity breaches pose risks to people giving sensitive biometric data

By Joseph K. Nwankpa, Associate Professor of Information Systems & Analytics, Miami University
Capturing biometric data helps UN agencies and other groups avoid the risk of fraud and increase efficiency. But the practice is complicated and has created security risks for vulnerable groups.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How a surfing sea otter revealed the dark side of human nature
~ Returning to the Moon can benefit commercial, military and political sectors – a space policy expert explains
~ FTC probe of OpenAI: Consumer protection is the opening salvo of US AI regulation
~ 'Zombie fires' in the Arctic: Canada's extreme wildfire season offers a glimpse of new risks in a warmer, drier future
~ China needs immigrants
~ 'Existential questions': is this the beginning of the end of the Commonwealth Games?
~ Malnutrition in South Africa: how one community wants resources to be spent
~ Prolonged detention of activist draws anger in Angola
~ The campaign pamphlets for the Voice don't offer new perspectives. Do they still serve a purpose?
~ Australia is on the brink of ending interest rate hikes and an economic first – beating inflation without a recession
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter