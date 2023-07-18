Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

NIMBYism in Sydney is leading to racist outcomes

By Awais Piracha, Associate Professor of Urban Planning, Director Academic Programs, Geography Tourism and Urban Planning, Western Sydney University
George Greiss, Adjunct Associate Professor in Urban Planning, Western Sydney University
Inner-city resistance to higher-density housing has diverted most of Sydney’s population growth, driven largely by non-white migrants, to the outer suburbs. The result is a racially divided city.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
