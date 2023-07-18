NIMBYism in Sydney is leading to racist outcomes
By Awais Piracha, Associate Professor of Urban Planning, Director Academic Programs, Geography Tourism and Urban Planning, Western Sydney University
George Greiss, Adjunct Associate Professor in Urban Planning, Western Sydney University
Inner-city resistance to higher-density housing has diverted most of Sydney’s population growth, driven largely by non-white migrants, to the outer suburbs. The result is a racially divided city.
- Monday, July 17, 2023