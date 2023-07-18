Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya: Officials Threaten Protesters with Violence

By Human Rights Watch
(Nairobi) – Senior Kenya government officials have responded to the resumption of protests by an opposition coalition with threats and hostile rhetoric, heightening political tension, Human Rights Watch said today. Kenya’s political leaders should stop the labelling of protesters as terrorists and respect the human rights to assembly and peaceful protest. Kenya’s leading opposition coalition, Azimio, resumed street protests on July 7, 2023, after it suspended earlier protests in May allegedly to pave way for talks with the government. The opposition coalition had previously called for antigovernment…


© Human Rights Watch -
