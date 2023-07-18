Women soccer players are more likely to tear their ACL than men. Here's why – and how we can prevent these injuries
By Brooke Patterson, Research Fellow, La Trobe University
Andrea Bruder, Senior Lecturer in Physiotherapy and Post-doctoral Research Fellow, La Trobe University
Sallie Cowan, Senior Research Fellow and Musculoskeletal Physiotherapist, La Trobe University
England women’s soccer captain Leah Williamson and Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema will miss the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which starts this week, due to ACL injuries.
The anterior cruciate ligament, or ACL, is a piece of tissue like a rope connecting your shin bone to your…
- Monday, July 17, 2023