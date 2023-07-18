Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Expertise v 10-point arguments: how the 'yes' and 'no' camps have sold their messages

By Tom van Laer, Associate Professor of Narratology, University of Sydney
While the ‘yes’ case relies on the authority of experts, the ‘no’ case hopes that sheer weight of arguments will win votes.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Manitoba's reasons for refusing to search for Indigenous women's remains in landfill are a smokescreen
~ What is a relationship 'boundary'? And how do I have the boundary conversation with my partner?
~ Women soccer players are more likely to tear their ACL than men. Here's why – and how we can prevent these injuries
~ Tougher donation limits and funding fixes would make future NZ elections fairer for all
~ Global immunisation rates show sign of post-pandemic rebound
~ Burundian women reclaim self-worth thanks to their resilience
~ High drug prices in Canada are just one side of a bad equation
~ Iraq: Draft laws threaten rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly
~ Actors are demanding that Hollywood catch up with technological changes in a sequel to a 1960 strike
~ Could you be a victim of micromanagement? Seven tips to take back control
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter