Human Rights Observatory

Tougher donation limits and funding fixes would make future NZ elections fairer for all

By Lisa Marriott, Professor of Taxation, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Max Rashbrooke, Research Associate, Institute for Governance and Policy Studies, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Big donors are already pouring millions into New Zealand’s 2023 election. But new proposals could make it harder for large donations to translate into political influence in future.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
