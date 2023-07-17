Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iraq: Draft laws threaten rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly

By Amnesty International
The Iraqi government has re-introduced two draft laws to the Parliament which, if passed, would severely curtail the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly of the people of Iraq, Amnesty International and INSM Foundation for Digital Rights in Iraq said today.  The reintroduction of these draft laws coincides with a spate of prosecutions […] The post Iraq: Draft laws threaten rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Burundian women reclaim self-worth thanks to their resilience
~ High drug prices in Canada are just one side of a bad equation
~ Actors are demanding that Hollywood catch up with technological changes in a sequel to a 1960 strike
~ Could you be a victim of micromanagement? Seven tips to take back control
~ Here's how the Hollywood actors’ strike will impact the Canadian film industry
~ Barbie isn't just a movie star now — she's also a virtual social media influencer
~ In J.M. Coetzee's latest story collection, questions of the soul become urgent as the body becomes frail
~ Recruiting for the modern military: new research examines why people choose to serve and who makes the ideal soldier
~ Should you register with a GP? What is MyMedicare and how might it change the care you get?
~ Lizzo proudly calls herself a 'fat' woman. Are we allowed to as well?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter