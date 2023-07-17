Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In J.M. Coetzee's latest story collection, questions of the soul become urgent as the body becomes frail

By Sue Kossew, Emeritus Professor of Literary Studies at School of Languages, Literatures, Cultures and Linguistics, Faculty of Arts, Monash University
Devotees of J.M. Coetzee’s writing will be delighted at the publication of The Pole and Other Stories. What may be surprising to some about this collection is that the stories have all appeared before in some form – but not always in English.

The longest, The Pole, was first published in Spanish by an Argentinian press in 2022 as a standalone novella, El Polaco. It appears here in English for the first time.

This also applies to two other stories in the collection:…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Actors are demanding that Hollywood catch up with technological changes in a sequel to a 1960 strike
~ Could you be a victim of micromanagement? Seven tips to take back control
~ Here's how the Hollywood actors’ strike will impact the Canadian film industry
~ Barbie isn't just a movie star now — she's also a virtual social media influencer
~ Recruiting for the modern military: new research examines why people choose to serve and who makes the ideal soldier
~ Should you register with a GP? What is MyMedicare and how might it change the care you get?
~ Lizzo proudly calls herself a 'fat' woman. Are we allowed to as well?
~ How a secret plan 50 years ago changed Australia's economy forever, in just one night
~ With less than a year to go, the Murray-Darling Basin Plan is in a dreadful mess. These 5 steps are needed to fix it
~ Albertans have more in common than recent elections suggest
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter