Recruiting for the modern military: new research examines why people choose to serve and who makes the ideal soldier
By Robert Hoffmann, Professor of Economics, Tasmanian Behavioural Lab, University of Tasmania
Lena Wang, Associate Professor in Management, RMIT University
Maria Beamond, Lecturer in Global Human Resources Management, RMIT University
Understanding people’s motivations for enlisting can also reveal a lot about the suitability of recruits for the military, given the new demands they face in these roles.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, July 17, 2023