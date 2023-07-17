Tolerance.ca
Russia: UN rights experts call for release of journalist Evan Gershkovich

The journalist Evan Gershkovich should be immediately released following his arrest by Russian authorities on espionage charges in March, UN-appointed independent human rights experts said on Monday.


© United Nations -
