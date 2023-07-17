Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Technology can boost farming in Africa, but it can also threaten biodiversity - how to balance the two

By Thomas Daum, Senior Research Fellow, University of Hohenheim
Frédéric Baudron, Systems Agronomist, International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT)
Ingo Grass, Professor, Department of Ecology of Tropical Agricultural Systems, University of Hohenheim
Matin Qaim, Director, Center for Development Research (ZEF), University of Bonn
Regina Birner, University of Hohenheim
Cultivating one hectare of maize used to be an arduous task for Precious Banda, a farmer in Zambia. It would take her hundreds of hours to prepare her land before sowing and to keep it weed-free until harvest – equipped with nothing but a small hoe. She says it was backbreaking work: “I can still feel it.” For a few years now she has hired a tractor, and a neighbour sprays herbicides for her. “Life has become so easy,” she says.

But she has also noticed changes around her farm. There are fewer bees and – most worrying for her – fewer caterpillars, which used to make a delightful dish.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
