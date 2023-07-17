Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

They Eat Our Sweat - new book exposes daily struggles of transport workers in Lagos

By Laurent Fourchard, Research Fellow, Sciences Po
A new book focuses on the politics of road transport, the everyday corruption and the hard-living world of transport workers in Lagos, Nigeria.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Anti-refugee rhetoric and the new far-right on Turkish social media
~ A 1-minute gun safety video helped preteen children be more careful around real guns – new research
~ Technology can boost farming in Africa, but it can also threaten biodiversity - how to balance the two
~ What does it mean to be 'educated'? In Uganda it's not just schooling that counts
~ Ukraine war: Wagner Group boss and Belarus's president are still manoeuvring for power
~ Why the pound has shot up while UK economy is struggling – expert Q&A
~ How childhood trauma can lead to obesity in people with serious mental illness
~ The UK’s water pipe upgrade has made it harder to detect leaks – now the race is on to discover new ways to find them
~ How to talk to boys about misogyny
~ Young V&A: Museum of Childhood rebrand excels at playful spaces but misses chances to go deeper
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter