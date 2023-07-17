What does it mean to be 'educated'? In Uganda it's not just schooling that counts
By Ben Jones, Senior Lecturer, University of East Anglia
Lucy Njogu, PhD student, University of East Anglia
How do you gauge whether someone is educated or not? In many parts of the world, the answer relates to the level of formal qualifications they achieve when they are young – do they have a university degree? In what subject and from what institution?
This appeals to the sense that education is something earned and to the belief that schools and universities have the authority to say who is (and who is not) educated. It’s also how economists and social scientists define someone’s education level and link that to what their health and social outcomes might be later in life.
However,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, July 17, 2023