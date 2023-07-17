Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: Wagner Group boss and Belarus's president are still manoeuvring for power

By Jennifer Mathers, Senior Lecturer in International Politics, Aberystwyth University
Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko is emerging with more power in the aftermath of the military uprising and march on Moscow as he publicly questions President Vladimir Putin’s version of events.

Lukashenko was credited with negotiating the deal that appeared to have ended Wagner…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Anti-refugee rhetoric and the new far-right on Turkish social media
~ A 1-minute gun safety video helped preteen children be more careful around real guns – new research
~ Technology can boost farming in Africa, but it can also threaten biodiversity - how to balance the two
~ They Eat Our Sweat - new book exposes daily struggles of transport workers in Lagos
~ What does it mean to be 'educated'? In Uganda it's not just schooling that counts
~ Why the pound has shot up while UK economy is struggling – expert Q&A
~ How childhood trauma can lead to obesity in people with serious mental illness
~ The UK’s water pipe upgrade has made it harder to detect leaks – now the race is on to discover new ways to find them
~ How to talk to boys about misogyny
~ Young V&A: Museum of Childhood rebrand excels at playful spaces but misses chances to go deeper
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter