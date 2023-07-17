Tolerance.ca
Why the pound has shot up while UK economy is struggling – expert Q&A

By Ganesh Viswanath-Natraj, Assistant Professor, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick
When Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax-cutting mini-budget triggered a UK debt crisis in autumn 2022, the pound plummeted to almost parity with the US dollar. In 2023 the UK has endured weak growth, falling productivity and high…The Conversation


