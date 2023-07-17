Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to talk to boys about misogyny

By Sophie King-Hill, Senior Fellow at the Health Services Management Centre, University of Birmingham
Government research suggests that the sexual harassment of girls by boys is extremely widespread in English schools. The highest rates of reports of sexual abuse by people under 25 come from girls aged 15 to 17.

The government’s Women and Equalities CommitteeThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
