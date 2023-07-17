Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Without resources there are no rights

By Amnesty International
Since it was founded in 1961, Amnesty International has observed how states around the world are selectively and differentially strengthening their capacities to guarantee the human rights of populations in their countries. In the Americas, we have long observed with concern how governments of the day have made inadequate use of the available financial resources, […] The post Without resources there are no rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
