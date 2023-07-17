Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What the US can learn from affirmative action at universities in Brazil

By Neil Lewis Jr., Associate Professor of Communication and Social Behavior, Cornell University
Inácio Bó, Associate Professor of Economics, University of Macau
Rodrigo Zeidan, Professor of Practice, NYU Shanghai and Fundação Dom Cabral, NYU Shanghai
Research has found that race-neutral policies were not enough to achieve diversity in Brazil’s higher education system. Three scholars probe what that means for the United States.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
