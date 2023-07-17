Tolerance.ca
Yes/No cases for referendum pamphlet released, as Albanese urges greater effort from yes advocates

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Anthony Albanese says the Voice referendum campaign will be relatively short and has declared the yes advocates need to be stronger in putting the argument for the change.

The Prime Minister’s latest intervention comes as the yes and no cases for the pamphlet that will go to voters will be released by the Australian Electoral Commission on Tuesday, and the latest Newspoll showed support for the Voice continuing to erode.

The yes and no cases have been prepared by advocates on each side.

The formal yes case paints the Voice as an opportunity to improve the conditions…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
