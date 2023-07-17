It’s time for Ghana to enshrine its respect for the right to life – by abolishing the death penalty
By Saul Lehrfreund, Visiting Professor, School of Law, University of Reading
Carolyn Hoyle, Director of the University of Oxford Death Penalty Research Unit, Centre for Criminology, Faculty of Law, University of Oxford
Thirty years have now gone by since Ghana used its gallows, a fact that indicates the country’s respect for human life. It also means that Ghana is one of about 42 nations – many of which are in Africa – that the United Nations calls abolitionist de facto because they have not executed anyone for at least a decade.
However,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, July 17, 2023