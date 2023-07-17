Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yr heriau'n wynebu Rhun ap Iorwerth cyn yr etholiadau nesaf

By Anwen Elias, Reader in Politics, Aberystwyth University
Elin Royles, Senior lecturer in politics, Aberystwyth University
Ganol mis Mehefin, cadarnhawyd Rhun ap Iorwerth yn arweinydd newydd Plaid Cymru. Mae'n olynu Adam Price a ymddiswyddodd yn dilyn adroddiad niweidiol a dynnodd sylw at broblemau difrifol o ran diwylliant mewnol y blaid, yn arbennig aflonyddu rhywiol, bwlio a misogynistiaeth.

Blaenoriaeth ddi-oed, sydd wedi ei chydnabod gan ap Iorwerth wrth ddod i'r swydd, yw gweithredu 82 argymhelliad yn yr adroddiad. Byddai eu gweithredu yn her sylweddol i unrhyw…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Norway: Temporarily banning Meta’s invasive advertising is a welcome step for privacy rights
~ Plaid Cymru's new leader faces tough challenges ahead of next elections
~ Three powerful films about gay marriage to celebrate ten years of the Same-Sex Marriage Act
~ Thailand: Drop ‘insulting the monarchy’ charge against child protester involved in mock fashion show
~ Victoria cracks down on pokies but supporters fear interest groups could hold the winning hand
~ Mixue on the march: ice cream serves soft power for China in Southeast Asia
~ In a Barbie world ... after the movie frenzy fades, how do we avoid tonnes of Barbie dolls going to landfill?
~ The ominous inevitability of Suzie Miller's new play Jailbaby: often, our justice system has nothing to do with justice
~ Malaysia: Myanmar Refugee Activist Abducted
~ Nel Law stowed away on her husband’s ship to Antarctica. She was the first Australian woman to see its ‘crystalline strangeness’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter