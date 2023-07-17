Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Victoria cracks down on pokies but supporters fear interest groups could hold the winning hand

By Charles Livingstone, Associate Professor, School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Monash University
The centrepiece of the Andrews’ government pokie reform announcement is the introduction of a carded system for users of poker machines.

Such a pre-commitment system will require pokie users to register for an account linked to a gaming card which will record a limit of how much they are prepared to lose daily, weekly and monthly.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
