Zimbabwe: President’s signing of ‘Patriotic Bill’ a brutal assault on civic space

By Amnesty International
Responding to the news that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has signed into law the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Amendment Bill, 2022, commonly referred to as the “Patriotic Bill”, Khanyo Farisè, Amnesty International’s Deputy Research Director for Southern Africa, said: “The signing of the ‘Patriotic Bill’ into an Act by the President is a grave attack […] The post Zimbabwe: President’s signing of ‘Patriotic Bill’ a brutal assault on civic space appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
