The ominous inevitability of Suzie Miller's new play Jailbaby: often, our justice system has nothing to do with justice

By Camilla Nelson, Associate Professor in Media and Journalism, University of Notre Dame Australia
This new play by Suzie Miller, the one-time lawyer who wrote Prima Facie, ventures into dark places few want to confront.The Conversation


