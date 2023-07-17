Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Malaysia: Myanmar Refugee Activist Abducted

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Myanmar refugee activist Thuzar Maung with her husband, Saw Than Tin Win, who were abducted along with her three children from their home in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on July 4, 2023. © 2023 private (Bangkok) – The Malaysian government should immediately prioritize a thorough and transparent investigation into the abduction of the Myanmar refugee activist Thuzar Maung and her family, Human Rights Watch said today. On July 4, 2023, unidentified men abducted Thuzar Maung, 46; her husband, Saw Than Tin Win, 43; her daughter, Poeh Khing Maung, 16; and sons Aung Myint…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
