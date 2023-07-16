Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'What does journey even mean?': Emily Perkins interrogates our obsession with wellbeing

By Jane Turner Goldsmith, PhD candidate, Creative Writing, University of Adelaide
Emily Perkins’ ‘intoxicating’ new novel unfolds in the wake of a husband’s corruption scandal – which threatens his wife’s carefully curated lifestyle brand and forces her to question everything.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Labor gains in Newspoll 2PP despite primary slide; LNP wins Fadden byelection easily
~ Talking about eating less red and processed meat provokes strong feelings. That's why this new evidence-based report is welcome
~ Why do I have to take my laptop out of the bag at airport security?
~ ‘Gorgeous goal getters’: 1970s media coverage of ‘soccerettes’ was filled with patronising sleaze
~ Penalties, passes, and a touch of politics: the Women's World Cup is about to kick off
~ Joining forces: How collaboration can help tackle Canada’s escalating wildfire threat
~ Halifax lawsuit shows why sex workers need legal protections
~ Sleep deprivation benefited our ancestors, yet harms us now — but staying fit may help us cope
~ Pollution timebombs: Contaminated wetlands are ticking towards ignition
~ Increasing monopoly power poses a threat to Canada's post-pandemic economic recovery
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter