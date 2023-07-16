Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Joining forces: How collaboration can help tackle Canada’s escalating wildfire threat

By Julia Baird, Associate Professor and Canada Research Chair in Human Dimensions of Water Resources and Water Resilience, Brock University
Angela Guerrero, Research fellow, Faculty of Engineering, Queensland University of Technology
Daniel Nohrstedt, Professor of Political Science, Research Coordinator in Centre of Natural Hazards and Disaster Science, Uppsala University
Örjan Bodin, Professor in Environmental Science/Sustainability Science, Stockholm University
Robert J Summers, Director, School of Urban and Regional Planning, University of Alberta
Wildfires have become a hot topic in Canada this year — and for good reason. Thousands of Canadians have been evacuated from their homes. Millions have experienced smoky skies and air quality advisories. More hectares of land in Canada were burned by mid-June than in any previous year since records began.

As our experiences with wildfires become…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
