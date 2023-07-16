Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sleep deprivation benefited our ancestors, yet harms us now — but staying fit may help us cope

By Madhura Lotlikar, Ph.D. student, Neuroscience, McGill University
Ancient humans chose to sleep less, which had evolutionary benefits. For modern humans, sleeping less is futile and detrimental, but fitness may be a powerful ally in today’s epidemic of sleep loss.The Conversation


© The Conversation
