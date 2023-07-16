Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Queer theory offers new views on daily life - even on infrastructure projects in Kenya

By Gediminas Lesutis, Marie Curie Fellow, University of Amsterdam
Queer theory tells us that people’s identities are complex. If all research subjects are approached this way, we can understand their responses more fully.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
