Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Some authors are gone, others are still writing, but Caribbean literature endures

By Janine Mendes-Franco
"[A]s Peepal Tree Press publishes Rahim’s posthumous novel, [it is] pronounced among “best Caribbean novels,” tackling questions of “society and personal being asked by great novelists from Eliot to Lovelace.”


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia: Trans Health Care, Families Bill Violates Rights
~ Liberals retain Fadden with a small swing
~ Hollywood on the picket line – 5 unsung films that put America’s union history on the silver screen
~ Kenya: OHCHR ‘very concerned’ over disproportionate use of force against protesters
~ Relying on Syrian Government for Cross Border Aid Delivery is Untenable
~ Confronted with violence, Tbilisi PRIDE organizers cancel the festival
~ The NHS relies on nurses from poorer countries to fill jobs – here's how to tackle this problem
~ Curious Kids: can our brains sense electromagnetic waves?
~ A World in Common: Contemporary African Photography – Tate Modern show celebrates new generation of artists, but misses a trick
~ A US-Russia prisoner swap for reporter Evan Gershkovich could be tricky: 3 essential reads on the recent history
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter