Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Trans Health Care, Families Bill Violates Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Lawmakers attend a session at the State Duma in Moscow, Russia, July 14, 2023. © 2023 the State Duma via AP Images (July 15, 2023) – Russia’s lower house of parliament adopted a bill on July 14, 2023 that violates a wide range of rights of transgender people, Human Rights Watch said today. Parliament’s upper chamber and President Vladimir Putin are expected to approve the bill shortly. It outlaws trans healthcare, dissolves marriages of transgender people, places a ban on changing gender markers in official documents, and prevents trans people from adopting or taking…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
