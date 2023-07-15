Tolerance.ca
Liberals retain Fadden with a small swing

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Liberals have retained the Gold Coast seat of Fadden, with a small swing towards them, in a result that will be a relief to Opposition leader Peter Dutton.

The outcome indicates that cost of living issues outweighed the negatives around former member Stuart Robert, which Labor hilighted in its campaign.

The result will be some concern to Queensland state Labor because the Liberals made crime an issue in their campaign and also featured Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. The state government faces an election next year.

But the federal government immediately…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
